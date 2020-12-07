Kyrie Irving is currently in the midst of getting ready for the upcoming season where he will get to play alongside the likes of Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets. Fans are incredibly excited about this duo as they have the potential to completely run the Eastern Conference, especially with Steve Nash taking the lead as head coach. Irving has already gotten off to a peculiar start this year as over the weekend, he opted to not take part in media day.

Now, Irving is showing off his rapping ability, on Instagram. According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Heavy.com, Irving spit some bars about Kobe Bryant and Gianna, all while relaxing in what appears to be a studio. Based on Robinson's report, it seems that Irving has started to express himself artistically, more often.

“We’re rocking with the ancestors, I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. I’m painting lifes canvas, I’m moving like an artist. Similar to my to my progress, I’m on a team full of martyrs. Paradise is Mamba, throwing peace to Gianna," Irving rapped.

There have been plenty of NBA players who have decided to try their hand at rapping, so this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Let us know what you though of Irving's rapping, in the comments below.

Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

