Kyrie Irving has had himself quite an eventful off-season, both on and off the court.

As we know, the All Star point guard left Boston this Summer to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, where he'll (eventually) get the chance to play alongside fellow All Star Kevin Durant. When it comes to his life off the court, rumors are swirling that Irving has officially proposed to his girlfriend, Golden, who was recent spotted with a massive diamond ring on her finger.

According to Sports Gossip, the two have been linked together since last December, following Irving's split with Kehlani. Kyrie and Golden have not officially made an announcement regarding their rumored engagement, but that rock she has been sporting on her ring finger says it all.

Kyrie will make his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on October 23, as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed by a matchup with the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center on October 25. The Nets have already announced a Kyrie Irving jersey giveaway for the first 10,000 fans in attendance for the much anticipated showdown against their crosstown rivals.