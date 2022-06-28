Kyrie Irving seemed to be in a huge dispute with the Brooklyn Nets, and in the eyes of many, it was not going to end well. Kyrie had created a list of teams that he wanted to go to if he were traded, and the contract dispute with the Nets was the catalyst for all of it. There were all of these reports that Kyrie could even go to the Los Angeles Lakers and that he was even talking to none other than LeBron James about it.

This could have been the biggest story of the entire offseason, although last night, Kyrie decided to go with the safest and most sensical option. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kyrie is now opting into his deal with the Nets, which means he will make $37 million next season.

“Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow," Kyrie told Shams. "I’ve made my decision to opt-in. See you in the fall. A11even.”

In the midst of all of this news, Kyrie took to Twitter to post one simple GIF about the situation, which said "I Know Who I Am." Clearly, Kyrie felt like this was the best plan for him, especially given the circumstances.

Let us know what you think of this decision, in the comments down below.