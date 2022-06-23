Over the past week or so, rumors surrounding Kyrie Irving have been flying from every direction. It all started with the report that Kyrie and the Nets were on completely opposite sides of the negotiating table. Irving wants a long-term deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all while the Nets want to keep Irving to a very short deal that is team-friendly.

Now, there have been rumblings that Kyrie could walk away from the Nets and that he would be pursued by the Los Angeles Lakers. Many have found these reports to be completely absurd, however, now they are completely feasible as Adrian Wojnarowski delivered a bombshell report this afternoon.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As you can see in Wojnarowski's tweet down below, Irving has a long list of teams that he would like to be traded to if a deal with the Nets falls through. That list is quite extensive and it includes the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs, and 76ers. These are all teams with a chance to contend next season, and the Nets should be very worried about their chances of re-signing Irving given the fact that he already has a list like this put together.

Kyrie on the Lakers would be a truly wild development, especially given his past with LeBron James. Either way, the free agency period is about to get exciting, and it will all begin on June 30th.

