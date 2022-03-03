Kyrie Irving is a star who has always marched to the beat of his own drum. Throughout his career, he has gone through various agents, and he has made it a point to do whatever is in his best interest. For some fans, his attitude has been a bit hard to stomach, although for others, Kyrie is just a product of the player empowerment era, and how even athletes have a voice in how they go about their business.

Over the last few months, Kyrie has been looking to hire new representation, and on Thursday, he did just that with an extremely historic move. In fact, with this new move, Kyrie is making his career a family affair.

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kyrie has hired his stepmom Shetellia Riley Irving as his agent. What makes this historic is the fact that Irving is reportedly now the only black woman in the league to be representing an NBA player. This is a huge deal for the NBA, and it is also a bigger deal for Irving who has consistently touted black empowerment throughout his time in the league.

As for his season with the Nets, Irving could be back to full-time play soon, especially since New York is thinking of going back on its vaccination laws. Either way, let us know what you think of this news, in the comments down below.