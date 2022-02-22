Kyrie Irving has only been able to play a handful of games for the Brooklyn Nets due to his vaccination status. With Kevin Durant injured and Ben Simmons ramping up his on-court workouts, this has proven to be problematic as Kyrie simply has not been able to help the team win games. As a result, the Nets have been on a bit of a slide, although prior to the All-Star break, they did show quite a bit of promise.

Now, Simmons is projected to be back soon, all while KD continues to make strides in his recovery. With that being said, Kyrie seems to be very eager to get back on the court and prove all of the naysayers wrong. In fact, he was streaming on Twitch recently, when he told fans that they should be prepared for some greatness.

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

“Just watch how our squad comes out of this All-Star Break," Kyrie said. Clearly, he is sending a warning to the rest of the NBA with this message. The Nets are a team that should compete for a title, and with Simmons on the roster, things are about to get a lot more interesting.

Play resumes on Thursday, and there is no doubt that Nets fans are anxious to see how their team performs. If they can get Kyrie back for home games, that will be clutch.