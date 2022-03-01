Kyrie Irving hasn't been allowed to play any games in New York this season due to a bizarre vaccination law that makes it so players on the Nets and Knicks who are unvaccinated can't play in the city. What makes this so weird is that visiting players who are unvaccinated can play in New York City, which is a massive contradiction.

While Stephen A. Smith has been critical of Kyrie Irving for not getting the vaccine, he is now on the Nets superstar's side. During a rant on First Take today, Smith noted that the vaccination laws are ridiculous and that he has been "screwed" all season long. Simply put, Smith wants Kyrie back on the floor, immediately.

“I’ve been critical of Kyrie Irving,” Smith said. “I didn’t stutter, I’m not backing up. I meant every single damn word I said. But that does not mean what New York has done to him is right. It is not. Kyrie Irving should have never been prevented or prohibited from playing a game at the Barclays Center this season. This city of New York’s rule is bogus, it is ridiculous.”

It's good to see Smith taking Kyrie's side here, especially given everything that he has stated about the Nets star in the past. Regardless, it could be a while before New York lets Kyrie play, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.