Kyrie Irving has proven himself to be a superstitious guy over the years and coming into this latest season with the Brooklyn Nets, Irving is ready to do everything possible to protect his energy. At first, Kyrie was going to do this by ducking the media although he opted to change course, and now, he is speaking to them after every game.

Last night, however, Irving introduced a new practice as he burned sage on the court at TD Garden prior to the Nets' preseason game. In the end, the ritual worked as the team won in a blowout, all while Kyrie and Kevin Durant continued to show promising energy. After the game, Kyrie explained why he felt it was necessary to sage the arena.

"It comes from a lot of native tribes, being able to sage," Irving explained. "Just cleanse the energy. Make sure that we're all balanced and that when we come into this job and this place, it's not anything that I don't do at home that I did today. You know I saged last game and I plan to sage almost every game if the opposing team will allow me."

Moving forward, it's clear that Kyrie continues to plan on doing this ritual and if it works like it did last night, the Nets could be well on their way to a title.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images