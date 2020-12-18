Kyrie Irving's history with the Boston Celtics was well-documented. He only got to spend two seasons with the franchise and during those two years, he was accused of alienating teammates and not putting his best foot forward. Now, Irving is on the Brooklyn Nets who are a rival to the Celtics. Of course, both of these teams have solid rosters and they are expected to compete for the top spot in the conference.

Tonight, the Nets are playing the Celtics in Boston and at the TD Garden. Irving is certainly familiar with the place although as a precaution, he decided to go to great lengths to protect his energy before the game. In the clip below, Irving can be seen walking around the court all while burning some sage.

During his Instagram Live sessions, Irving has burning more sage than ever before so it isn't too surprising to see him do this before a game. Regardless, it is a little bizarre when you consider how he's doing it on the opposing team's home court. At the end of the day, Irving is a unique guy and nothing is ever going to change that.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if burning sage in such a way makes him a better player.

Al Bello/Getty Images