Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the world, and now that he is finally able to play games in New York, the Brooklyn Nets have a real shot at upsetting some people in the NBA playoffs. Last night, the Nets played against their crosstown rivals, the New York Knicks, and despite being down by 21 points, the Nets were able to crawl back and win the game thanks to the heroics of Kyrie and Kevin Durant.

While the team was losing, there was an unfortunate incident between Kyrie and a fan. There was one man who kept heckling Kyrie, which led to the point guard going into the stands and confronting the man. While this was all well and good, it turns out Kyrie got the wrong guy.

"I think I tapped the wrong person, so I apologize to the random guy that I tapped," Kyrie said after the game. "He looked at me with a big surprise on his face. Somebody said something. I was just fed up with our performance."

In the end, Kyrie came out with the W and a crucial one at that. Now, the Nets are one step close to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, which would give them a solid shot at going on a deep run.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more of the latest news an updates from the NBA world.