Kyrie Irving is now allowed to play full-time for the Brooklyn Nets, which is certainly good news for this team when you consider how they are 10th in the Eastern Conference standings and are relying on the play-in tournament to actually make the playoffs. The Nets will have to be flawless, moving forward, which is certainly easier said than done.

Regardless, the Nets are a team that is expected to go extremely far, even if they play the first-seeded Miami Heat in the first round. The Nets are a team with the pieces to win a title, and recently, Kyrie was asked about the team's chances. While many would express confidence, Kyrie declined to divulge his inner feelings as he noted that he has a history of being humbled.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

“We'll see. We'll see. You can't predict the future as of right now. Anytime I try to do that, God has a way of making humble me. So you know, I'm just going to take it one day at a time," Irving said. Nets fans should certainly appreciate this answer, as you never want to make promises you can't keep. It is going to be an uphill battle for the Nets, and it is better to expect nothing as that way, the Nets can avoid any sort of disappointment.

