Earlier this year, news broke out about the cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods and Khloe Kardashian's baby father, Tristan Thompson. Although both parties denied it, the damage was done and relationships were strained. Khloe forgave Jordyn but that doesn't mean that things went back to normal. Instead, Kylie Jenner lost her best friend and Khloe and Tristan are currently co-parenting their daughter. In an interesting turn of events, Kylie, Jordyn, and Tristan were all spotted at the same nightclub last night.

Things couldn't have gotten more interesting in West Hollywood last night. According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were forced to see each other in the VIP section of a WeHo nightclub as they celebrated their friend Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday. It's unsure if they made a peace treaty but it seems like Kylie took a veiled shot at Woods on her IG page. Not only did Kylie whip it over to the party with Stassie, she also declared the birthday girl her "bestie" -- a title once reserved for Woods.

To make matters even more awkward, Tristan Thompson stepped into the building unexpectedly. The tabloid site said that he wasn't there for the birthday party so they may have not even seen him. He was reportedly there with Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Ben Simmons. Apparently, Kendall was also in the building.