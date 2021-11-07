When the Arizona Cardinals took on the Green Bay Packers last Thursday, they ended up suffering their first loss of the season. Up until that point, the Cardinals were the only undefeated team in the league, and it was looking like the Cardinals were well on their way to being the best team in the league. While the Cardinals put up a fight, the game exposed some weaknesses.

Not to mention, that game also led to some injuries to Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins who are the two most important players on that offense. Murray tweaked his ankle all while Hopkins suffered a hamstring issue.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Now, these issues are a major problem for the Cardinals as both players are unavailable against the San Francisco 49ers today. This is a big divisional rivalry, however, the team will have to move forward without two offensive superstars. As you can see below, the team has three other inactive players in Kevin Peterson, Jonathan Ward, and James Wiggins.

As it stands, there is no timeline for Hopkins and Murray's return. With that being said, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the NFL world.