Heading into the NBA playoffs, Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors were one of the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference. Of course, teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are certainly favorites to make some noise, but the Raptors are on a particularly impressive run that was marked by the clean sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round. Unfortunately, in Game 4 of that series, Lowry suffered a sprained ankle and over the past week, he has been trying to recover in time for the second-round matchup against the Celtics.

According to reporter Brian Robb, it appears as though Lowry has been practicing with the team although based on the tone of Nick Nurse, it doesn't seem like the star is 100 percent. For now, Lowry has been listed as questionable ahead of Game 1 which is going to go down on Sunday.

So far, the Celtics have been one of the better teams in the bubble which means the Raptors will definitely have their work cut out for them. Without Lowry in the lineup, the Celtics could take full advantage of this Raptors squad although we're sure Lowry will be pushing to be back in time for tomorrow.

