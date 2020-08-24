Coming into this season, the Toronto Raptors were defending champions looking to prove themselves in light of the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Not everyone was convinced this team could have a good season although they ultimately defied the odds as they had one of their best-ever regular seasons, finishing second overall in the Eastern Conference. With Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakim, Fred VanVleet, and Serge Ibaka doing their thing, the Raptors are clear title contenders and proved that as they completely obliterated the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

Unfortunately, the Raptors faced a bit of a setback in Game 4 as Kyle Lowry went down with what looked like a pretty brutal ankle injury. Lowry left the game early and didn't come back, as the Raptors bench went on to score 100 points. Today, Lowry got an injury update as Shams Charania reported that he is suffering from a left ankle sprain.

As it stands, it remains to be seen whether or not Lowry will be able to play in Game 1 of the Raptors' second-round series against the Boston Celtics. The first match goes down on Thursday, which means Lowry will have four days to complete his rehab.

Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.