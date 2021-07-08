Kyle Kuzma is one of the most scrutinized players in the NBA as he has had a few inconsistent patches throughout his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Ever since Anthony Davis has shown up, Kuzma has had to take a secondary role in the offense, and some nights, it feels like he just doesn't have it. However, there are other instances where he seems to be at the top of his game, and he puts up big-time numbers.

Heading into next season, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding whether or not he will be back with the Lakers. Regardless, Kuzma is sold on the idea of toughing it out with the team, and during an episode of his new show "Hanging With Kuz," the star talked about the possibility of being an all-star who averages 25 points per game.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“I definitely can. I definitely believe that too,” Kuzma said. “I don’t really care what nobody thinks or says. I know myself, and I know my ability. It’s hard to be consistent in an inconsistent role. I’m excited for a more consistent space next year.”

Simply put, Kuzma believes the sky is the limit for him and that it all comes down to consistent playing time. Ever since Frank Vogel's hiring in Los Angeles, Kuzma has struggled, so perhaps this could be a rotation issue that Kuzma will have to overcome. Either way, he is a talented player who can still put up big numbers when placed in a position to succeed.