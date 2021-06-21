Kyle Kuzma is one of those players who will immediately trend whenever they have a bad game. NBA fans love to deliver some Kuzma slander when the moment calls for it, and the same can be said for Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. In fact, last night, the Simmons slander took Twitter by storm as the Sixers star only scored five points in the team's biggest game of the season. Now, Simmons and his team are eliminated from playoff contention, which has many contemplating his future in Philadelphia.

In the midst of this slander, Kuzma caught some strays even though he hasn't played in two weeks. In the tweets below, fans joked that Simmons and Kuzma would end up forming a superteam in China, where they would be the Shaq and Kobe of the league. These jokes have been made before although it was especially brutal considering Kuzma had nothing to do with last night.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Kuzma and Simmons are two players with iffy futures on their respective teams. For instance, Kuzma recently took the Lakers out of his Instagram bio, while Simmons' head coach doesn't even know if he can be a point guard on a winning team. Needless to say, these two are in for turbulent offseasons that could shake up the NBA.

