Kyle Kuzma has experienced quite a bit of scrutiny over the past few months thanks to his lackadaisical play in the postseason. As a member of the Lakers, Kuzma seemingly lost his rhythm due to a diminished role with the team, and now, he is looking to bounce back with the Washington Wizards. Kuzma was recently dealt in the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to L.A., and now, Wizards fans are hoping for Kuzma to bring back the version of him we saw during his first two seasons in the league.

In a new report from NBC Sports, Kuzma spoke about his aspirations for this season and how he has actually been hard at work. As he explains, his handles are going to be a lot better coming into this season, and that he is doing everything possible to ensure that he can be the best teammate possible.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

“This offseason I’ve really done a great job of hammering my ball-handling. I think last year with the Lakers, I did a great job of showing and being a willing passer, somebody that can get guys open and get guys open looks,” Kuzma explained. “For me, adding a handle and a more consistent, stronger one will really allow me to be an on-ball type of guy. Not only just a scorer and be that type of threat, but be a threat to get guys open. Get Rui [Hachimura] open shots, get Brad easier looks, help Spencer [Dinwiddie] get downhill, get big [Daniel] Gafford pick-and-roll lobs; all those things, it’s going to help.”

The Wizards had a promising season last year and while they ended up losing Russell Westbrook, they still have a good shot at making it to the playoffs. Bradley Beal has turned into an all-star and with players like Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope adding depth, the Wizards could surprise some people.

[Via]