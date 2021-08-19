Kyle Kuzma is one of the most tatted-up players in the entire NBA, and when something major happens in his life, you can expect him to get a tattoo to commemorate that event. After all, tattoos are meant to be something that is meaningful to you, and Kuzma certainly makes sure to reflect that in the artwork that lines his body.

One of Kuzma's favorite artists is Herchell L. Carrasco who has done artwork for some of the biggest celebrities out there. According to Carrasco, Kuzma stopped by his shop recently and got one of his biggest pieces yet. The tattoo in question pays homage to Kuzma's days at the University of Utah, and as you can see below, this thing is massive.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

If you're familiar with Utah, then you know just how beautiful their mountain ranges are. The state is truly beautiful, and with this tattoo, that is exactly what Carrasco and Kuzma were going for. Now, Kuzma's entire back is filled up with Utah's mountain view, and it is certainly a tattoo that is going to stand out on Kuzma's body for years to come. Not to mention, the artwork and line work are immaculate as well, which just goes to show how talented Carrasco is as an artist.

