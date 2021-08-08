Kyle Kuzma is now a member of the Washington Wizards after being traded to the team in the Russell Westbrook deal. Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were all dealt to the Wizards in this move, and there is no doubt that the Wizards could use some more depth on their team. Now, Bradley Beal will have some battle-tested players alongside him, and it could make for an interesting season in D.C.

Over the past couple of years, Kuzma had been dealing with a diminished role in Los Angeles, and he has let his frustrations be known on numerous occasions. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Kuzma spoke out once again, and it's clear he was ready to move on.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In the tweet below, Kuzma says "More than what I did the past two years I can tell you that" when asked about what he will be doing in Washington this upcoming season. Clearly, this was a shot at his playing time and his role within the Lakers lineup. Ever since Anthony Davis joined the team, Kuzma lost his rhythm, but now, he will get to showcase his talents with a younger Wizards squad.

Kuzma seems excited about his new opportunity with the Wizards, and with the Lakers going in an older direction, it's clear that now was the time for Kuzma to go elsewhere.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images