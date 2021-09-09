Kyle Kuzma is now a member of the Washington Wizards although when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly has fond memories of the team. Back in 2020, he won his first NBA title with the squad and he also got to meet some interesting celebrities while playing in one of the most popular cities in the world. During that time, he was able to forge a relationship with LeBron James and despite rumors in the media, the two still have a great relationship.

While speaking to Gilbert Arenas this past week, Kuzma got to talk about his journey with the Lakers and how he is still cool with LeBron. As he noted in an earlier quote, he and LeBron still hang out from time to time and that moving forward, it is all love.

Kuzma also divulged that LeBron is one of the goofiest people he knows and that the superstar never takes himself all that seriously.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“Man, he’s like a little ass kid,” Kuzma said per TalkBasket.net. “He’s a little kid, man. You would think he is a grown man and alpha and just super serious person. But he’s, like, an 18-year-old too at the same time. You know what I mean? I just feel like it’s the best part about him. Like, everyone is human.”

LeBron has always been known to joke around on social media and in post-game interviews, so this revelation shouldn't be all that surprising. At the age of 36, LeBron still has a youthful exuberance to him, and it is this ability to stay loose that has kept him going. For Kuzma, it must have been quite the sight to behold as he maneuvered through his early years in the league.

[Via]