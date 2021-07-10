Kyle Dion Links Up With Ja Rule For Brand New Effort "Placebo"

Kyle Dion continues to make waves in the r&b space and with a new album dropping in August, the artist has been putting out some singles as a way to get fans excited for what is to come. In fact, Dion came out of left field this past week as he dropped his brand new song called "Placebo" which just so happens to feature Ja Rule.

The vast majority of the song has some west coast beach vibes as we are met with a catchy groove that Dion rides to perfection. His singing will immediately take you to a euphoric place before Ja Rule comes in with his signature flow and some early 2000s auditory aesthetics. Overall, this is an unexpected yet dope pairing that will have you excited for Dion's new project.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, you reminiscin' to the ribbons in the clouds

That Stevie was singin' 'bout

'Cause I never seen a smile

No lie, no lie

I'm talkin' 'bout angels that get high