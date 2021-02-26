mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kyle and Josh Golden Deliver A Bubbly Love Song On "But Cha"

Alexander Cole
February 26, 2021 18:19
But Cha
Kyle Feat. Josh Golden

Kyle brings some good vibes with the assistance of Josh Golden.


Kyle has always been one of those artists who radiates positivity in his art. After getting famous off of his hit track "I Spy," Kyle has managed to keep the same energy he started out his career with, and after every new release, he is able to grab fans with some catchy and bubbly tracks. His latest effort matches those aforementioned vibes as he recently teamed up with the likes of Josh Golden for a track called "But Cha."

With this track, Golden kicks things off with a perfectly sung hook that speaks about a girl that has captured the artist's attention. Kyle then comes in which his verses talk about wooing the woman and everything you would expect from the type of pop-rap track that Kyle is so famous for. The production matches the vibe and overall, this is definitely a fan pleaser.

Quotable Lyrics:

You way out of my leaguÐµ and we know it (We know it)
I got 0s on my check like a pro, yeah (Like a pro, yeah)
Comment "the best" on all your posts, yeah
And we go back, Nikes and throwbacks

