The untimely, shocking death of Kobe Bryant has caused millions to share their grief on various social media platforms. However, not everyone who has come forward to speak about the Los Angeles Laker's tragic death wants to honor Bryant's memory. Following the news of his death, Felicia Sonmez, a reporter for The Washington Post, shared an article detailing the 2003 rape case where a woman accused the basketball star of sexual assault. Bryant admitted to having sex with the woman but adamantly denied he assaulted her. The case never went to trial because the woman refused to testify against him.



Lisa Blumenfeld / Stringer / Getty Images

Sonnez was later suspended for her insensitive tweets about the late basketball star, but she isn't the only one who has brought up Bryant's scandal. American Gothic and True Blood actress Evan Rachel Wood also shared a tweet that ignited a backlash from thousands. "What has happened is tragic. I am heartbroken for Kobe’s family," the actress wrote. "He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all of these truths can exist simultaneously."

She would later follow her initial message up with: "Beloveds, this was not a condemnation or a celebration. It was a reminder that everyone will have different feelings and there is room for us all to grieve together instead of fighting. Everyone has lost. Everyone will be triggered, so please show kindness and respect to all."

People were quick to point out that Wood has stood by Woody Allen, an acclaimed filmmaker who has been accused of sexually abusing his children, and actress Kyla Pratt even called her out. "Evan. We met as kids & I grew up in the same industry has you and have admired your work from afar these past few years," Pratt wrote. "On camera and off. But this tweet? How f*cking dare you?" Check out a few scathing responses below.