Kuttem Reese Goes Off On High-Energy Single "Pallbearers"

Alexander Cole
October 24, 2021 10:57
Image via Kuttem Reese

Pallbearers
Kuttem Reese

Kuttem Reese continues to show his promise with the new track "Pallbearers."


Orlando artist Kuttem Reese has been delivering some pretty impressive tracks as of late, and fans are taking notice of the young artist's talents. Reese is typically rapping about wealth and gang life, all while offering some aggressive flows that showcase exactly what he can do on the mic. Reese doesn't hold back in his songs, and that philosophy is certainly apparent in his latest effort called "Pallbearers," which dropped this week.

Upon putting on this track, you will immediately hear some loud and energetic production, followed by Reese's excited flow. Throughout the song, Reese delivers some pretty violent lyrics that end with a man's homies becoming his pallbearers. It is pretty striking imagery although it something we have come to expect from Reese over the past year.

You can check out the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hell of a year
Tears of joy that's a hell of a tear
These n****s pussy, we gotta care
Switch...CLEAR

Kuttem Reese
