Kurupt Does What He Does Best On "Transformation"

It's not uncommon to hear the phrase "your favorite rapper's favorite rapper," but there's a specific type of emcee that generally fits that bill. Kurupt Young Gotti, who has been a murderous lyricist since the early Death Row era, is exactly the sort of name that comes to mind. An OG, generally underrated by the mainstream, and with a sharp pen game that keeps collaborators on their toes.

Shortly after standing alongside equals on the HRSMN project with Ras Kass, Killah Priest, and Canibus, Kurupt has come through with his new single "Transformation." A reflection on overcoming adversity, Kurupt reflects on his journey through life and hip-hop over an introspective instrumental -- what makes this one so compelling is Kurupt's mastery of language, and hearing the way he paints pictures will always prove enjoyable.

Check it out for yourself now, and be sure to sound off if you're a Kurupt fan after all these years.

Quotable Lyrics

I feel like I've been zapped back to the future,

Gamma Rays, the Hulk -- fast as a cheetah and manta rays

I'm different, the different changes I went through

I'm blessed, I done look like what I've been through

