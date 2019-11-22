mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Krizz Kaliko Celebrates Return To Strange Music With "Immortal"

Mitch Findlay
November 22, 2019 13:02
A piece of Strange.


All week, the newly reunited Krizz Kaliko and Tech N9ne campaigned to drop their recent projects on this very day, label release schedule be damned. After opening the label's phone lines, Tech and Krizz found the requests pouring in, leading us to this very moment in time. Now, on the same Friday Tech N9ne dropped his EnterFear Level 1 project, Big Krizz Kaliko has come through with his own Immortal EP. Marking his first appearance since dropping Go in 2016, Krizz has returned to test the waters with a new four-pack.

With guest appearances from Tech N9ne and King Iso, Krizz sets it off with a hard-hitting reminder of what he's about. Off the top, the Tech-assisted "Follow The Drip" subverts immediate title expectations, the drip being closer to blood than anything remotely fashion related. Closing track "You" finds Krizz closing things out on an emotional note, reflecting on his hard-fought voyage through the darker stages of his career. If you've got love for everything Kaliko has built, be sure to show some support for Immortal. 

