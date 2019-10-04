New York Knicks fans have November 14 circled on their calendars, as that marks the date that Kristaps Porzingis will make his return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Assuming Porzingis is still healthy, he will have a target on his back and the new-look Knicks will want to appease their rabid fanbase by doing anything they can to spoil his return.

Knowing how much Knicks fans disdain KP, rookie guard RJ Barrett recently named Porzingis as the one guy that he wants to posterize the most. Earlier this week, The Unicorn was questioned about Barrett's tongue-in-cheek comments and he welcomed the challenge.

“That’s fine. I’m a shot-blocker. I don’t know what some people were saying. I’m one of the best shot-blockers in the league and I’m always up for the challenge,” Porzingis told reporters. “I think that’s a pretty good goal for [Barrett] to try to dunk on me. That would be cool. I respect that.”

Porzingis missed all of last season as he recovered from his ACL injury, but he did average 2.4 blocks per game in his 48 appearance in the 2017-18 season. The Mavericks will open the season on at home on October 23 as they host the Washington Wizards.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks kick off their season with a pair of road games, including at San Antonio on October 23 and at Brooklyn on October 25.