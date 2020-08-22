Kresnt Comes Through With Melodic New Track "Valley Of Darkness"

The Canadian hip-hop landscape continues to get brighter and brighter, especially when it comes to all of the independent artists out there. One of those independent Canadian rappers making a name for themselves is none other than Kresnt, who has been steadily coming through with new tracks and building up a cult fanbase. The artist has an interesting voice that lends itself well to various flows and melodies, which is exactly what we see on his brand new song "Valley of Darkness."

Throughout the song, we get some lowkey production that helps his voice do most of the work. The song is an emotional look at the people around you and whether or not they actually support your journey towards success. It's a dope track that many can relate to.

Give "Valley Of Darkness" a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Valley of darkness

Open ya arms

I'm ready now

Come do ya harm

Cause the ones

I love

They Let me down

Who do i trust

When No ones around