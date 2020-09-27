Kranium Wants Every Mistress To Know His "Gal Policy"

Kranium drops a cheeky new video for his March single "Gal Policy."

For whatever reason, Kranium doesn't get enough respect when we're talking about the biggest names in dancehall.

It seems he doesn't give himself enough credit either.

"I honestly didn’t know gal policy was gonna hit," he wrote on Twitter after the song's lyric video passed 12,000,000 views on YouTube back in June. "I thought it was a average song."

The song has since picked up traction, going international with a remix featuring Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and getting fans clamoring for a video, which Kranium was more than happy to deliver this week.

“Gal Policy is basically about a man who has a wife or a girlfriend that he chose as No. 1 but he has somebody on the side and that person isn’t following the rules,” Kranium said of the song in an interview with BET. “I personally think cheating is wrong. But, if you’re gonna do it, you gotta do it responsibly. You can’t make the woman who is No. 1 in your life feel like she isn’t.”

The visuals definitely follow on this premise, with Kranium starring as "Dr. Kranium," a relationship therapist for women that provides a special service. If you're interested, his number is at the end of the hilarious video.

Check out the video for "Gal Policy above" and let us know what you think in the comments below.