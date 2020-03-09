mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kranium Drops "Gal Policy" Over Soul Survivor Riddim

Aron A.
March 09, 2020 14:17
Gal Policy
Kranium

Kranium is back with "Gal Policy."


The man who first publicly declared his relationship status as "single-ish" is back with another new riddim for the ladies. Taking on the Soul Survivor riddim, the Jamaican dancehall star is back with "Gal Policy" -- the certified anthem to soundtrack the newly dubbed relationship status. Over the upbeat production, Kranium lists off the set of rules he has for any woman he's essentially dealing with on the side. "No gal me fuck can't start no drama/ Me mek me gyal beat that pon a corner/ Every mistress know them policy/ After 9 o'clock, she can't call me," he sings on the record.

Kranium's been delivering back-to-back heat these past few days as "Gal Policy" follows the release of the "Money In The Bank" remix ft. Kelvyn Colt. Kranium recently released his last project, Midnight Sparks in late December. 

Quotable Lyrics
Me no know weh them a think
Treat you gal bad, she ago cheat as you blink
Now you mek a prick get the link
Fuck you in a kitchen, wash me dick in a sink

Kranium
