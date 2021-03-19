Kota The Friend & Statik Selektah Unite For "To Kill A Sunrise"

Kota The Friend has been steadily putting out quality material, having recently dropped off the second volume of Lyrics To Go, and today he's kept the pattern alive with the Statik Selektah-assisted To Kill A Sunrise. Evocative in one fell swoop of Harper Lee, Kendrick Lamar, picturesque scenic views, Mexican cocktails, and Cypress Hill, the new project appears to another solid effort from the perpetually chill lyricist.

Boasting production across the board from the stalwart Statik Selektah, itself a stamp of quality, To Kill A Sunrise fits Kota's modus operandi in terms of vibe. Yet there are flourishes of braggadocio, particularly on the triumphant boom-bap opener "Wolves," a highlight that showcases Kota's technical prowess. That golden-era spirit is certainly a throughline -- Statik's fingerprints, no doubt -- with songs like "The Cold" and "Sunrise" capturing the essence with nostalgic clarity.

As expected, there's a smooth and easy-going vibe across the thirty-three-minute album, but that's not to say it's a low-effort release. Kota's lyricism demands attention, and listeners will find much to appreciate should they load this one up and give it a solid front-to-back listen. Though not often recognized as one of the game's top-tier lyricists, it's likely a matter of coverage, as The Friend's pen-game has been as consistent as it gets.

Check out To Kill A Sunrise right now, and sound off if you think Kota and Statik's new collaborative project deserves some attention.