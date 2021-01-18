Kota The Friend Brings Bars With "Lyrics To Go Vol. 2"

Kota The Friend has officially returned with another batch of bars, this time revisiting last year's Lyrics To Go Vol. 1 album with a second volume. This time, the Brooklyn lyricist is coming through with ten new tracks, all of which clocking in at under two minutes. Truly digestible, in keeping with the title's take-out theme. In spite of the fact that the total runtime is a little over fifteen minutes, Kota's focus on lyricism ensures that Vol. 2 feels more complete than projects twice its length. It doesn't hurt that there's a cohesiveness in its production, which largely consists of soulful and laid-back boom-bap.

Lyrically, Kota delivers on the project's promise, keeping his bars concise and relatable. "I took all of my problems and turned them shits into dollars, I stay away from the drama / I sit and watch like Iguanas," he spits, on early standout "Luke Cage." Kota's assertive-but-never-urgent vibe carries over throughout, even during the moments where the pace quickens, like on the smooth "Living Room." For the most part, Kota The Friend's Lyrics To Go Vol. 2 is an easy listen for anyone who appreciates bars, the perfect soundtrack for a rainy day in isolation. Check it out now, and sound off with your thoughts below.