Kofi & 2KBABY Combine For Collaborative Single "Haunt Me"

Toronto artist Kofi has been making waves as of late, and fans are tuning into what he's releasing. He currently has over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, which just goes to show how big he's getting. His melodic style of hip-hop is resonating with a lot of people, and it is leading to some new collaborations, including one with artist 2KBABY on the brand new track "Haunt Me."

With this new song, both artists speak about a former love that now haunts them. The two have phenomenal chemistry in the song, and it is clear that their melodic sensibilities work well when paired with each other. If you're a fan of this style of hip-hop, then this track is going to be a must-listen for you.

Quotable Lyrics:

You’re living rent-free inside of my head

I can’t get used to this space in my bed

Guess you could say that I’m lonely

But my memories with you, they haunt me