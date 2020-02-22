Kodie Shane Blends Genres On Her New EP "BLOOMING VOL. 1"

Since making her musical breakthrough back in 2016 on the Sailing Team spearheaded by Lil Yachty, Kodie Shane has expanded her sound into a very diverse range of genres. That sentiment is fully recognized on her new six-song offering titled BLOOMING VOL. 1.



Photo by HNHH

Keeping the features to a bare minimum — Trippie Redd makes a sole cameo on the EP's opening track "NO RAP KAP" — Shane presents a melodic mix of rap, R&B and at times even alternative rock when it comes to instrumentation over the span of just 16 minutes. The latter genre can be heard on guitar strings present on "2 MANY" and the standout title track, and Trippie's signature scream-rap flow on the aforementioned song is also a call-out to heavy metal inspo. It's a brave move for an ATL-based hip-hop musician in 2020, and we can only hope Kodi experiments more with the sound on future volumes in this mixtape series. Also, she can definitely benefit from extending the amount of songs to more than just six — maybe a few more features wouldn't hurt the project overall, either!

Listen to BLOOMING VOL. 1 by Kodie Shane below and on streaming platforms everywhere:

Tracklist:

1. "NO RAP KAP" (feat. Trippie Redd)

2. "NOT TONIGHT"

3. "TEST ME"

4. "TIMING"

5. "2 MANY"

6. "BLOOMING"