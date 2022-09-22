Kodak Black's Dance Moves Are On Full Display In "Spin" Music Video

Kodak Black shares a new music video for his single, "Spin."

Kodak Black's had the game on lock in 2022. Following the release of Back For Everything, he continued to keep his foot on the pedal with a string of features, including his appearance on Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and singles.

On Friday, the Broward County artist delivered a two-piece with "Walk" and "Spin." The former received a video treatment immediately. Today, Yak shared the visual for "Spin," which finds him on the runway, schoolyard, and a crosswalk. The dance-friendly record showcases Kodak's dance moves, as well as others, for what seems to be one of his most family-friendly visuals to date.

Kodak Black will likely deliver more new music before the year comes to an end. He recently responded to Rich Homie Quan's request to collaborate and is down to lock in with the "Type Of Way" rapper.