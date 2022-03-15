Kodak Black Pays Tribute To His Incarcerated Friend With "Vulnerable (Free Cool)" Video

At the end of the visual, Yak takes some time to give out cash to those in need.

On Monday, March 14th, Kodak Black delivered the last accompanying music video for his Back For Everything project, this one bringing the album's tenth title, "Vulnerable (Free Cool)" to life.

As HipHopNMore notes, we've already received visuals for "On Everything" and "Midas Touch," but now, the Florida-born rapper is paying tribute to his good friend, Cool, who has been incarcerated for nearly a decade.

Unlike some of his more popular tracks, "Vulnerable (Free Cool)" shows Yak at a more vulnerable and reflective moment, which is a welcome change from his sometimes spaced-out demeanour.

If you stick around past the end of the song, you'll see a video montage of the 24-year-old handing out bills to people in need, flocking around them as he places the cash in their hands – some are so grateful to be blessed with the gift that they literally fall to their knees, overcome with emotion.

"This hits different," one viewer praised the music video on YouTube. "Real talk how he writes lyrics. He's a real one. The fact that he helps the homeless and has such a great heart!! Never judge a book by its cover."

Check out the "Vulnerable (Free Cool)" video above and let us know what you think in the comments.

