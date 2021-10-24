Kodak Black addressed the viral video of himself touching his mother's butt, saying that they don't do "no crazy shit." The video features Black and his mother dancing.

“When I see my mama, homie, I adore her, homie,” Kodak said in an Instagram live stream, Saturday. “I kiss her feet, homie, what you talkin’ bout boy… Some of you n***as don’t even holla at your mama. Some of you n***as don’t even call your mama, homie. Some of you n***as don’t even spend time with your mama, homie.”



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

He continued: “She ain’t trippin’. I don’t give a fuck what you talkin’ bout, n***a… I grabbed my mama because I treat my mama like my lady, n***a. That’s my queen, n***a.”

He clarified that he doesn't take it any farther: “I don’t fuck my mama, we ain’t doin’ no crazy shit. I grab her, like I make her feel real beautiful. I remind my mama, ‘You beautiful, I’m fucked up bout you ma, I’m in love with you.’”

Black also discussed dealing with the negative attention online while he was struggling with his mental health.

Check out Black's explanation on Instagram live below.

