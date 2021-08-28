Kodak Black & Lil Baby Team Up For "Nobody"

Who hasn't Kodak Black had friction with in recent times? Ever since Donald Trump got him out of prison, Kodak Black has been acting kind of frantic. He's started feuds with several people and is currently in the midst of a back-and-forth with his day one, Jackboy. Earlier this year, he called out Lil Baby who he believed was jacking his style to a certain degree. Specifically, Kodak took issue with the fact that Lil Baby said that he invented the money spread.

Thankfully, the two have moved past their petty issues and connected for some new heat. On Kodak's new project, Before The Album, he and Lil Baby connect for a certified banger called "Nobody."

Check the record out below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

We been ridin' round with all them sticks cause I don't wanna die

You suppose to bÐµ on top of shit, but you don't wanna try

Condo at the top of the city, reach out and touch thÐµ sky

I was sacrificed for y'all to win, it damn near crucified me

