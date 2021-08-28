mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kodak Black & Lil Baby Team Up For "Nobody"

Aron A.
August 28, 2021 17:14
58 Views
00
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Nobody
Kodak Black Feat. Lil Baby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"It's the Project Baby & Lil Baby in this b*tch."


Who hasn't Kodak Black had friction with in recent times? Ever since Donald Trump got him out of prison, Kodak Black has been acting kind of frantic. He's started feuds with several people and is currently in the midst of a back-and-forth with his day one, Jackboy. Earlier this year, he called out Lil Baby who he believed was jacking his style to a certain degree. Specifically, Kodak took issue with the fact that Lil Baby said that he invented the money spread.

Thankfully, the two have moved past their petty issues and connected for some new heat. On Kodak's new project, Before The Album, he and Lil Baby connect for a certified banger called "Nobody." 

Check the record out below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
We been ridin' round with all them sticks cause I don't wanna die
You suppose to bÐµ on top of shit, but you don't wanna try
Condo at the top of the city, reach out and touch thÐµ sky
I was sacrificed for y'all to win, it damn near crucified me

Kodak Black
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  58
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kodak Black Lil Baby
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kodak Black & Lil Baby Team Up For "Nobody"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject