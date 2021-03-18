There may be new official apparel coming from Kobe Bryant's camp. The late sports icon tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven of their friends just over a year ago, and the Bryants' loved ones have been working diligently to preserve their legacies. Widow Vanessa Bryant recently scored a victory in court against the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department after a judge ruled that the authorities could not shield the names of officers who reportedly passed around photos of the helicopter site. A report now states that the Bryant family has taken legal action once again, this time as it pertains to trademarking Kobe's signature labels.



According to TMZ, on March 10, the attorney for Kobe Bryant LLC filed paperwork to trademark "Mamba and Mambacita," and the outlet states it was done "with the intention of using it for clothing and shoes" as well as workout attire. It isn't specified that the Bryants are looking to use the labels for an apparel brand and it's suggested that they just may want to lock things down legally to keep others from profiting from the family's devastating losses.

The Mamba brand is a staple for Kobe Bryant and Co., so it's not surprising that the family would want to keep those related brands close to the chest. There have been plenty of companies who have turned a profit following Kobe and Gianna's deaths by selling "Mamba" items sporting purple and gold Los Angeles Lakers colors. Meanwhile, sneakerheads are ready for new Mamba kicks.

