Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others tragically passed away in a helicopter crash that took place on January 26th, 2020. The crash took place on an incredibly foggy day in which it was difficult to see through the sky. The helicopter crashed on a nearby hill that was on a steep incline. Since that time, there have been numerous investigations into what happened, all while Vanessa Bryant has tried to secure legislation that would make helicopters safer.

According to TMZ, the National Transportation Safety Board has come to a conclusion in their investigation and they believe they have found the probable cause for the accident. While they aren't releasing the information now, they will be doing so on Tuesday, February 9th, in a virtual conference.

Back in June, the NTSB has ruled out causes such as engine failure and claimed that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, was most likely unaware of his surroundings due to the fog. At the time, these findings had yet to be presented as fact although Tuesday should provide some clarity on the situation.

Of course, regardless of the findings, the accident was a horrific tragedy that affected so many families and innocent people. We continue to send our condolences to all those who lost loved ones.

