Kobe Bryant memorabilia has been surging in price over the last year. Since his tragic passing, fans have been looking to get their hands on as much Kobe material as possible, and it is easy to see why. With the prices surging, many believe these pieces are long-term investments that will only become more valuable as time goes by. For the most part, this is probably sound thinking, especially with the NFT crazes that have been happening as of late.

The latest piece of Kobe memorabilia to sell for a high price comes straight from the final game of his career. Just a few months ago, a piece of signed hardcourt from that game sold in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, and now, a signed ticket from the game has sold for $40,590, according to sports business reporter Darren Rovell.

Once again, it was Goldin Auction who was able to sell the piece, and it seems like even more Kobe memorabilia will be sold soon. If you have any sort of mementos that are related to the star, chances are you can make some pretty good money from them.

Over the coming months and years, it will be interesting to see what kind of momentum the memorabilia market continues to generate.

Harry How/Getty Images