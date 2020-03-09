Nike and Kyrie Irving have paid tribute to Kobe Bryant's iconic signature sneakers over the last few years with special edition "Mamba Mentality" colorways inspired by some of Kobe's most popular kicks. With "Mamba Day" (April 13th) on the horizon, rumors are swirling that Nike has plans to release the "Mamba Mentality" Nike Kyrie 6 next month.

Specific details regarding the release have not yet been announced, but you can get an idea of what the kicks will look like via the leaked images embedded below.

The overall color scheme harkens back to the Bruce Lee-inspired "Mamba Mentality" Nike Kyrie 3s, which were inspired by the yellow and black jumpsuit worn by Lee in the 1978 film "Game of Death." Specifically, this Kyrie 6 borrows design cues from the unreleased "Mamba Mentality" Kyrie 3, featuring a predominately red build with four yellow claw marks. As is tradition, an alternate Kobe/Kyrie logo sits proudly on the tongue.

Any sneaker attached to Kobe will carry significantly more weight in the aftermath of his passing, so it'll be interesting to see how Nike handles this release. Stay tuned for additional images and release updates, and click here to preview the "Lakers" Kyrie 5 that is rumored to drop this month.