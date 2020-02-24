Nike's Kobe Bryant signature line ranks at the top when it comes to the most popular on-court sneakers, whether it's classic retros like the Nike Kobe 4 and Nike Kobe 5, or the latest Nike Kobe AD NXT. The brand pressed pause on all such releases in the aftermath of Kobe's tragic death, but rumors suggest that an all-new "Lakers" Nike Kobe 5 Protro will soon be headed to retailers.

The "Lakers" Nike Kobe 5 Protro, featuring the familiar purple, gold and black color scheme, were first introduced by Anthony Davis during the All Star Game. In addition to the obvious Lakers-inspired design, the kicks also feature special edition LA insoles as well as the Black Mamba's signature in gold on the heel.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Lakers" is scheduled to release on March 26th for the retail price of $175. Continue scrolling for a closer look at the official photos.

