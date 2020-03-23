Kobe Bryant left behind a huge legacy when it comes to the game of basketball and everything he had done for the younger generations. He is also a bit of a sneaker icon that has provided sneakerheads with some incredible silhouettes and PEs over the years. One of the shoes that he has received some colorways for, is the Air Jordan 3 which includes a black, gold, and purple model he was gifted back in 2016 during his final season.

According to sneaker insiders soleheatonfeet and zSneakerheadz, a variation of this Air Jordan 3 PE, called "Court Purple," will be dropping later this year on November 14th for $190 USD. In the rendering below, you can get a sense of how this sneaker will look. While it remains to be seen if it will actually release, you can't help but be excited about this prospect.

Image via soleheatonfeet

In the image below, you can see the PE from 2016. When compared to the one that will drop this year, there are some notable differences, including the color of the Jumpman logo on the tongue. Kobe fans will certainly want to cop these for their collections.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this release as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike