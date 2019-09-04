Kobe clarifies his Shaq comments during appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, where he discussed a number of topics including fatherhood, his wife wanting a boy, Lakers vs Clippers and, of course, his recent "feud" with Shaquille O'Neal.
In regards to the latter, Kobe explained that he was actually paying Shaq a compliment when he discussed how many more rings they could have won together.
"Here's the thing, it was really a compliment," Kobe said. "People missed the whole first half of that in which I said he was the most dominant player I've ever seen and I felt like he could've been the greatest of all time."
"So, people kind of missed that part of it -- they caught onto the lazy part. But, that was like, I kinda said that tongue-in-cheek! We weren't going to win 12 rings!"
Kobe and Shaq have already made it clear that there's no real beef between them, despite the fact that Shaq essentially blamed The Black Mamba for costing the Lakers a championship in 2004.
Check out Kobe's full discussion with Kimmel in the video embedded below.