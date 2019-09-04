Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, where he discussed a number of topics including fatherhood, his wife wanting a boy, Lakers vs Clippers and, of course, his recent "feud" with Shaquille O'Neal.

In regards to the latter, Kobe explained that he was actually paying Shaq a compliment when he discussed how many more rings they could have won together.

"Here's the thing, it was really a compliment," Kobe said. "People missed the whole first half of that in which I said he was the most dominant player I've ever seen and I felt like he could've been the greatest of all time."