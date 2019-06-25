Giannis Antetokounmpo moved everyone in the basketball world to tears last night during his inspirational speech during the NBA Awards. Giannis was awarded the highest honor the sport can give as he was named league MVP against opponents such as James Harden and even Paul George. Antetokounmpo had an incredible season with the Milwaukee Bucks and was two wins away from getting them to the NBA Finals. The Greek Freak will be a star in the league for years to come and is well on his way to making the Bucks a championship team.

Giannis and NBA legend Kobe Bryant have been pretty friendly on Twitter over the years and last night, Kobe congratulated him on the big honor. What's particularly interesting about it all is the fact that just under two years ago, Kobe challenged Giannis to win a league MVP. That tweet was sent on August 27th, 2017 and on June 24th, 2019, Antetokounmpo was able to make it happen.

The Greek Freak's ability to step up to the legend's challenge is just further proof that he is one of the best in the league and will continue to be as he progresses in his career. His offensive and defensive game can be summed up by the word "monstrous" which is also a perfect word for his achievement last night.