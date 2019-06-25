The 2019 NBA Awards are a wrap and it was an emotional night for the winners. We previously reported that Shaquille O'Neal hosted the ceremony and began the event with a rap performance and opening monologue. The highlight of the evening was the Most Valuable Player award that went to Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. At just 24-years-old, Antetokounmpo goes down in history as the third-youngest player to ever receive the award. He's also the second from Milwaukee team.

"I thank my dad," Antetokounmpo said during his speech as he cried. "Obviously, my dad is not here with me. Three years ago, I had the goal in my head that I'm gonna be the best player in the league. I'm going to do everything to help my team win. Every day that I step on the floor I think about my dad and that motivates me and pushes me to play harder and move forward. Even when my body's sore, even when I don't feel like playing, I always show up and do the right thing."

The speech left audience members crying along with Antetokounmpo as he thanked his brothers, his team, and his mother who he called his hero. Check out the complete list of winners and a few acceptance speeches below.

Most Valuable Player

Winner: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder)

James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Rookie of the Year

Winner: Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Coach of the Year

Winner: Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks)

Michael Malone (Denver Nuggets)

Doc Rivers (Los Angeles Clippers)

Sixth Man Award

Winner: Lou Williams (Los Angeles Clippers)

Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Clippers)

Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers)

Defensive Player of the Year

Winner: Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Most Improved Player

Winner: Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)

De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)

D'Angelo Russell (Brooklyn Nets)

NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Winner: Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets)

Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies)

Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks)

Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)

Twyman-Stokes Team-mate of the Year Award

Winner: Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies)

Steven Adams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jared Dudley (Brooklyn Nets)

Channing Frye (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Rudy Gay (San Antonio Spurs)

Udonis Haslem (Miami Heat)

Andre Iguodala (Golden State Warriors)

Kyle Korver (Utah Jazz)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

JJ Redick (Philadelphia 76ers)

Garrett Temple (Los Angeles Clippers)

Thaddeus Young (Indiana Pacers)

Sportsmanship Award

Winner: Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies)

Steven Adams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)

Al Horford (Boston Celtics)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winners: Larry Bird, Magic Johnson

Sager Strong Award

Winner: Robin Roberts

Hustle Award

Winner: Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)

Moment of the Year

Winner: Derrick Rose's 50-point game against the Utah Jazz.

Executive of the Year

Winner: Jon Horst (Milwaukee Bucks)