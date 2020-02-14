Knxwledge Shares "Learn / Howtokope." Off Upcoming "1988" Album

After dropping off the soulful cut "Do You" last month, Knxwledge follows up with not just two new singles off his upcoming project but he also decided to share the official title for the LP as well.

As promised, the Los Angeles-based producer will drop his new album, 1988, at the top of Spring 2020. The title suggests the project will include a slew of throwback jams and samples from the golden era of R&B, and by the sound of "learn" and "howtokope." we can definitely understand the direction he's going in. Both tracks are strictly instrumental, with the latter sampling vocals that can be considered more along the lines of hymns rather than actual lyrics. With the lovers of today celebrating Valentine's Day, these smooth and seductive beats will definitely get anyone in the mood for some relaxation with that significant other. Shoutout to the homie for setting up the right vibes for tonight!

Listen to "learn" and "howtokope." below by Knxwledge, and check for the album 1988 to drop on March 27, 2020 via Stones Throw. Let us know what you think of this double play down below in the comments section: