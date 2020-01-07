Knxwledge Gets Soulful With New Instrumental Track "Do You"

Need some smooth new vibes in your life right now? LA-based beatmaker Knxwledge has just what you're looking for with a new instrumental off his upcoming album for Stones Throw Records.

Titled "Do You," the melodic offering clocks in at just under three minutes long but reels you in way sooner than that. Knxwledge builds the song over a serenading mix of piano keys, studio production and ends things with a perfectly-timed sample of Gerald Levert's "Just Because I'm Wrong" off his chart-topping 1991 debut album, Private Line. It wouldn't be his first time delving into the golden era of R&B, as his HX​.​PRT_13​.​8 beat tape was filled with all sorts of quiet storm gems when it dropped last month.

View this post on Instagram https://knxwledge.bandcamp.com/album/hx-prt-138 _ A post shared by ノレッジ (@knxwledge) on Dec 9, 2019 at 3:30pm PST

Listen to "Do You" below, and make sure to check for the full as-yet-untitled project by Knxwledge to arrive in Spring 2020.